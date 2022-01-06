China Bridge on Pangong Lake in Territory Illegally Occupied by Them for 60 Years, Says India

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it is closely monitoring the construction of a bridge by China across East Ladakh’s Pangong lake.

Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said that China is building the bridge on the Pangong Lake on a portion that has been in their illegal occupation for 60 years and the Indian government is taking steps to safeguard the country’s security interests.

Bagchi also pointed out that the tone of the Chinese embassy’s note to several Indian MPs who attended an event hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile was “unacceptable”.

Over a week ago, the Chinese embassy, in a letter to some of the MPs of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, had expressed concern over their attendance at the reception and asked them not to provide support to the Tibetan forces.

The MEA asked the mission to refrain from hyping up normal activities by MPs and said the substance, tone and tenor of the letter were “inappropriate".

“We have seen the reports about the political counsellor at the Chinese embassy writing letters to honourable members of Parliament on their participation in an event," Bagchi said.

“The substance, tone and tenor of the letter are inappropriate. Chinese side should note that India is a vibrant democracy and Hon’ble MPs, as representatives of the people, undertake activities as per their views and beliefs," he added.

He further said: “We expect the Chinese side to refrain from hyping normal activities by honourable MPs and complicate further the situation in our bilateral relations."

