Beijing Bullies Others in South China Sea, Its Carriers May Enter Indian Ocean: US Navy Commander

New Delhi: The US Pacific Fleet Commander on Tuesday said there has been no reduction in Beijing's assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea, a vital trade route in the global supply chain, and it continues to bully other nations in the strategic region.

Admiral John Aquilino, who is in India, met Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and other senior defence officials. He said he and Singh discussed ways to enhance cooperation and increase information-sharing.

"The US and India have common values. We understand that the ability to operate in accordance with international laws and maritime environment only allows both of us to prosper as well as the rest of the nations in the area," he said in an interaction with reporters.

The chief of the Hawai-based Pacific fleet said China's military buildup in the disputed waters of the SCS threatens several countries, many of whom are American allies.

The dispute in the SCS is between China and several others over the control of the Spratly Islands. Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei have staked their claim over the islands.

"I have seen continued bullying of nations in the region. I have seen islands or rocks turned into man-made islands and militarised despite the conversations about those being for defensive purpose," Admiral Aquilino said in response to a question on whether he has seen any reduction in China muscling in the region.

"They challenge and threaten all the nations in the region our allies, partners and friends. But none of those capabilities have been removed from those islands. So I would say there has been no reduction, and only an increase in pressure from China across the region to achieve their objectives."

China has militarised some of the reefs, inviting criticism from the claimants and also from countries like the US which have been advocating freedom of navigation in the region.

"Their increased military built up threatens the nations and partners in the area...threatens an open and free Indo-Pacific and that's why I say they haven't decreased," the US commander added. He said India and the US will continue to work for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Replying to a question on the possibility of a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group operating in the Indian Ocean, he said this also reflects Beijing's intent that it wants to operate in a much broader area.

"I would expect to see continued deployments and I would expect to see a carrier deployment. None of that should surprise anyone," he said.

On increasing footprints of the Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean, he said this would only expand in coming years.

Admiral Aquilino said the US and India have operated aircraft carrier for a long period of time and they are viewed positively.

On China developing anti-ship missiles and fifth-generation aircraft, he said the increased weaponisation is a threat to all "free and like-minded" nations.

"There is no doubt that those weapons are designed to continue to threaten the nations that they may have disputes with and it increases the fact that the area is contested and it will be continued to be contested," he said.

Asked whether the navies of India and the US are looking at multilateral mechanisms involving other partners, he said there was no such plan.

"But if that were proposed by my Indian counterparts I would welcome it and we would figure out how to go ahead and do it," he said. The forces of India and the US are participating in a tri-services exercise next month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.