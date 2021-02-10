China Denies Sending Equipment, Experts to Myanmar to Control Internet

China on Wednesday refuted reports of sending IT experts and supplying equipment to help the Myanmar military to regulate the internet to control the mass protests against the coup. "There have been false information and rumours about China on issues relating to Myanmar, which can serve as a reminder that one should not be too credulous of similar claims," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.

He was replying to a question on reports about rumours from Myanmar that China has sent equipment and IT experts to Myanmar to help control the internet and impose news blackouts. "I haven't heard about anything like that," Wang said.

"As Myanmar's friendly neighbour, China is following the situation in Myanmar and hopes that parties in Myanmar will bear in mind national development and stability, properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability," Wang said. Since the military coup ousting the elected government headed by de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, China has opposed sanctions and called for actions by the international community to contribute to Myanmar's political-social stability and peace and reconciliation so as to avoid escalation of tensions.

