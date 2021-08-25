China Describes "Effective" Talks with Taliban

China says it has established an open and effective communication and consultation with the Afghan Taliban, following a meeting between representatives of the group and Beijings ambassador to Kabul.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details about the Tuesday meeting between the deputy head of the Talibans political office, Abdul Salam Hanafi and Ambassador Wang Yu.

But he said China considered Kabul to be an important platform and channel for both sides to discuss important matters of all kinds.

China hosted a delegation led by senior Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar for talks last month, prior to the groups lightning sweep to power in Kabul.

China has kept its embassy in the city open and says it has no plans for a wholesale evacuation of its citizens in Afghanistan, while relentlessly criticizing the U.S. over the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

We have always respected Afghanistans sovereign independence and territorial integrity, pursued a policy of non-interference in Afghanistans internal affairs and adhered to a policy of friendship toward the entire Afghan people, Wang told reporters at a daily briefing Wednesday in Beijing.

China respects the Afghan peoples independent decision on their own future and destiny, supports the implementation of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle, and stands ready to continue to develop good-neighborly relations of friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of the country, Wang said.

