China Fiercely Opposed Mention of ‘Terrorism’ in UNSC Statement on Pulwama Attack, Delayed it by One Week
Sources said the US assiduously worked as "pen holder", making various adjustments to get the approval for the statement by all other members of the 15 member United Nations Security Council
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The reason why UN Security Council took nearly a week to issue a statement on the Pulwama attack was because of China's opposition to any mention of terrorism in it, official sources in New Delhi revealed on Friday.
However, the US assiduously worked as "pen holder", making various adjustments to get the approval by all other members of the 15 member Council, the sources said. The statement finally came on February 21, a week after the suicide attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
While China was trying to water down the UNSC statement on Pulwama, Pakistan worked against issuance of any statement. Pakistan's Permanent representative at the UN Maleeha Lodhi even met the President of Security Council but her efforts did not bear any fruit, they said.
The UN Security Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14.
Even after the statement was issued, Beijing on Friday tried to downplay the resolution and said the mention of the Pakistan-based terror group does not represent a judgement and was only in "general terms".
Sharing details of diplomatic wranglings on the matter, the sources said the UNSC statement on Pulwama was to be issued on the evening of February 15 but China repeatedly sought extension of timing.
China requested extension till Feb 18 when 14 member countries were ready to issue it on February 15 itself," they said, adding China broke "silence" procedure two times suggesting multiple amendments aiming to "derail" the effort.
However, notwithstanding hectic Chinese and Pakistani efforts, the UNSC agreed to issue the first statement in its history regarding an attack on Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.
India has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border terrorism.
Official sources said the UNSC statement contained specific language proposed by India through its partner countries including naming of JeM, and calling for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice.
In the statement, the UNSC also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.
The UNSC also urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with India and all other relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.
It also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
