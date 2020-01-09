China-India Should be Driving Force for Multi-polarity, Economic Globalisation: Chinese Envoy
Addressing the China-India Youth Dialogue, Sun Weidong said China-India relations have achieved stable and sound development and tapped deeper into the potentials for bilateral cooperation.
China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (L). (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Asserting that rifts in the international community have "deepened" as "some countries have built walls and breached contracts paralysing the WTO", Chinese envoy Sun Weidong said on Thursday China and India should act as a driving force for multi-polarity and economic globalisation.
Addressing the China-India Youth Dialogue, he said China-India relations have achieved stable and sound development and tapped deeper into the potentials for bilateral cooperation.
"In the meantime, challenges and risks are on the rise. Unilateralism, hegemonism and power politics are haunting the world. There are more frequent use or threats of force," Sun Weidong said.
"Protectionism and imbalanced development have become more pronounced, and non-traditional security threats such as climate change continue to spread. Some countries have built walls, made withdrawals and breached contracts, which paralysed the World Trade Organisation and deepened rifts in the international community," he said.
China and the US, the world's two largest economies, are locked in a bitter trade battle which has hurt businesses and weighed on the global economy.
"Both China and India are developing countries, each with more than one billion population. We should act as the driving force for multi-polarity and economic globalisation," the Chinese envoy said.
"We need to jointly safeguard free trade and multilateralism, seize the opportunities in the new round of scientific and technological revolution, advocate exchanges between different civilizations, establish a community with a shared future for mankind, and join hands to build a better world for peace, development and prosperity," he added.
Offering some suggestions for the youth, Sun Weidong said "Actively make proposals and suggestions; strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges; enrich our cooperation; encourage engagements and exchanges among young people and enhance education cooperation."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update With Season 11 Royale Pass, Domination Mode Launching Tomorrow
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- Why Bigg Boss 13 is a Sheer Endorsement of Abusive Behaviour, Violence and Toxic Masculinity
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
- WATCH | Toni Kroos Scores Straight from a Corner During Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia