1-min read

China Keen to Work With Re-elected PM Modi to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties

Chinese leaders normally follow the protocol of greeting foreign leaders after the formal declaration of election results.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
China Keen to Work With Re-elected PM Modi to Further Deepen Bilateral Ties
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing: China on Friday said it attaches high importance to its bilateral relations with India and is keen to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen the political trust and mutual cooperation for closer partnership.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the elections in India were concluded smoothly and referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi, who was re-elected Thursday in a stunning victory in the general elections.

"China and India are important neighbours to each other. We are major developing countries and emerging markets. Last year, the Wuhan Summit between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi directed the future for our bilateral relations and opening up a new prospect," Lu told the media here.

"Now one year later, progress has been made in our bilateral relations and cooperation. China attaches high importance to our bilateral relations and like to work with India to deepen our political mutual trust and mutual beneficial cooperation for more progress and closer partnership," he said.

The April 27-28 Wuhan summit between Modi and Xi last year was largely credited to have turned around the bilateral relations soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff, triggered by the attempts of the Chinese troops to build a road close to the Indian border in an area also claimed by Bhutan in 2017.

After the Wuhan summit, both the countries stepped up efforts to improve relations on different spheres including the military-to-military ties.

President Xi on Thursday skipped protocol and congratulated Modi even before the formal declaration of the poll results.

Chinese leaders normally follow the protocol of greeting foreign leaders after the formal declaration of election results.
