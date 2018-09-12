China Mooting High Speed Train Between Kolkata and Kunming Via Bangladesh: Envoy

Chinese Consul-General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu on Wednesday said China is keen to build a high-speed train service between Kunming and Kolkata which will pass through Myanmar and Bangladesh.Speaking at a conference here, Zhanwu said, “To increase the possibilities of trade and economic developments in China, Eastern India, Myanmar and Bangladesh, I think with joint efforts of India-China, a high-speed train service could be established between the two cities.”He said that if it could be done, then it will only take a few hours to reach Kolkata from Kunming through train.The project had also found mention at the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) meet in Kunming in 2015, he said.“This will also help all the connected countries to grow economically. We may have industries along the route which will increases the possibility of economic development in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor,” Zhanwu added.The Consul General also said that India and China need to cooperate with each other to move forward. “Individually, no one can tackle a problem. There are Chinese investors who want to invest in India. They will surely look for profits because they are answerable to their shareholders.”Speaking about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he said, “BRI is not something to conquer the world or its neighbourhood. It is a project which will benefit all.”The rail route aimed at boosting trade flow in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor, Zhanwu said, adding that his country has been striving for the revival of Silk Route to increase connectivity from Kunming to Kolkata.During the Wuhan Summit in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had agreed to further the partnership between the two countries.