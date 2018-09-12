English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Mooting High Speed Train Between Kolkata and Kunming Via Bangladesh: Envoy
Chinese Consul-General said with joint efforts of India and China, a high-speed rail link could be established between the two cities.
Representative image.
Loading...
Kolkata: Chinese Consul-General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu on Wednesday said China is keen to build a high-speed train service between Kunming and Kolkata which will pass through Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Speaking at a conference here, Zhanwu said, “To increase the possibilities of trade and economic developments in China, Eastern India, Myanmar and Bangladesh, I think with joint efforts of India-China, a high-speed train service could be established between the two cities.”
He said that if it could be done, then it will only take a few hours to reach Kolkata from Kunming through train.
The project had also found mention at the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) meet in Kunming in 2015, he said.
“This will also help all the connected countries to grow economically. We may have industries along the route which will increases the possibility of economic development in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor,” Zhanwu added.
The Consul General also said that India and China need to cooperate with each other to move forward. “Individually, no one can tackle a problem. There are Chinese investors who want to invest in India. They will surely look for profits because they are answerable to their shareholders.”
Speaking about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he said, “BRI is not something to conquer the world or its neighbourhood. It is a project which will benefit all.”
The rail route aimed at boosting trade flow in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor, Zhanwu said, adding that his country has been striving for the revival of Silk Route to increase connectivity from Kunming to Kolkata.
During the Wuhan Summit in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had agreed to further the partnership between the two countries.
Speaking at a conference here, Zhanwu said, “To increase the possibilities of trade and economic developments in China, Eastern India, Myanmar and Bangladesh, I think with joint efforts of India-China, a high-speed train service could be established between the two cities.”
He said that if it could be done, then it will only take a few hours to reach Kolkata from Kunming through train.
The project had also found mention at the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) meet in Kunming in 2015, he said.
“This will also help all the connected countries to grow economically. We may have industries along the route which will increases the possibility of economic development in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor,” Zhanwu added.
The Consul General also said that India and China need to cooperate with each other to move forward. “Individually, no one can tackle a problem. There are Chinese investors who want to invest in India. They will surely look for profits because they are answerable to their shareholders.”
Speaking about the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he said, “BRI is not something to conquer the world or its neighbourhood. It is a project which will benefit all.”
The rail route aimed at boosting trade flow in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor, Zhanwu said, adding that his country has been striving for the revival of Silk Route to increase connectivity from Kunming to Kolkata.
During the Wuhan Summit in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had agreed to further the partnership between the two countries.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- With iPhone Still Setting Usability Benchmarks, Apple May Build on the Legacy in Today's Announcement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...