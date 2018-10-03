English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Ramps up Air Defence Infra in Tibet, IAF Chief Says Have a Plan to Counter Threat
On reports about the presence of over 50 Chinese aircraft in the Tibet region, Dhanoa said it is not a threat as India also has a number of air bases on the eastern front.
File photo of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Amid reports of China ramping up its air defence infrastructure in Tibet, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa Wednesday said the Indian Air Force is monitoring the situation and has plans to counter any threat.
Responding to a question on the issue, Dhanoa said the government has sanctioned construction of the next generation hardened aircraft shelters in far-flung areas.
"We are monitoring the development of infrastructure," he said.
China has always been saying its airports in Tibet are coming up for regional connectivity and not for offensive operations, Dhanoa said.
"We also have initiated measures - like the government has sanctioned construction of next generation hardened aircraft shelters. On our side, we are making adequate (preparation). Also, we have a plan to counter them," he told a press conference here.
On reports about the presence of over 50 Chinese aircraft in the Tibet region, Dhanoa said it is not a threat as India also has a number of air bases on the eastern front.
"If you look at our bases, starting from Leh, Thoise... as you come down to Adampur, Halwara, Ambala, Chandigarh and carry on up to Chabwa, you work down the number of aircraft we have got. So, are only 50 aircraft in Tibet a threat? The answer is no," the IAF chief said.
