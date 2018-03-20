GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
China Ready to Enhance Communication With India: Xi Jinping Tells Narendra Modi

China is ready to enhance communication with Modi on long-term, strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust, Xi said.

Reuters

Updated:March 20, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. (Network18 Creatives)
Beijing: China is willing to keep up the good momentum of two-way cooperation with India, President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

China is ready to enhance communication with Modi on long-term, strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust, Xi added.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
