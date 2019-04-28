Take the pledge to vote

China Removes Map Depicting Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal as Part of India

The map had also depicted India as part of the BRI project, despite New Delhi declining the initiative as projects undertaken as part of the initiative, such as CPEC violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

April 28, 2019
China Removes Map Depicting Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal as Part of India
New Delhi: China had reportedly removed maps showing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Arunachal Pradesh as part of India from the BRI website during the second Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Summit which was underway in Beijing.

According to a report by India Today, the map was modified as it “misrepresented” China’s stated position on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Arunachal Pradesh.

The map, which was reportedly put up on the Chinese government’s Ministry of Commerce’s website, had also depicted India as part of the BRI project, despite New Delhi declining the initiative as projects undertaken as part of the initiative, such as CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which run through PoK, violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The map has since been taken down, the report added.

India had previously declined to take part in the summit in 2017, despite China’s effort for India to at least represent itself at the forum.

Earlier in the year, China had destroyed thousands of maps which showed Arunachal Pradesh as part of India, as it considers the state a part of its territory and refers to it as “Southern Tibet”.
