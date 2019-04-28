English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Removes Map Depicting Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal as Part of India
The map had also depicted India as part of the BRI project, despite New Delhi declining the initiative as projects undertaken as part of the initiative, such as CPEC violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: China had reportedly removed maps showing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Arunachal Pradesh as part of India from the BRI website during the second Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Summit which was underway in Beijing.
According to a report by India Today, the map was modified as it “misrepresented” China’s stated position on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Arunachal Pradesh.
The map, which was reportedly put up on the Chinese government’s Ministry of Commerce’s website, had also depicted India as part of the BRI project, despite New Delhi declining the initiative as projects undertaken as part of the initiative, such as CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which run through PoK, violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The map has since been taken down, the report added.
India had previously declined to take part in the summit in 2017, despite China’s effort for India to at least represent itself at the forum.
Earlier in the year, China had destroyed thousands of maps which showed Arunachal Pradesh as part of India, as it considers the state a part of its territory and refers to it as “Southern Tibet”.
According to a report by India Today, the map was modified as it “misrepresented” China’s stated position on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Arunachal Pradesh.
The map, which was reportedly put up on the Chinese government’s Ministry of Commerce’s website, had also depicted India as part of the BRI project, despite New Delhi declining the initiative as projects undertaken as part of the initiative, such as CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which run through PoK, violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The map has since been taken down, the report added.
India had previously declined to take part in the summit in 2017, despite China’s effort for India to at least represent itself at the forum.
Earlier in the year, China had destroyed thousands of maps which showed Arunachal Pradesh as part of India, as it considers the state a part of its territory and refers to it as “Southern Tibet”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jawa Motorcycles Unite IAF Officers from 1971 Indo-Pak War Known as Hell's Angels
- Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent
- Diljit Dosanjh or Ranveer Singh, Who Rocked the 'Wizard of Oz' Inspired Hoodie Better?
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Avengers Endgame on Their Date Night, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results