1-MIN READ

China Reports 28 New Asymptomatic Covid-19 Cases, Mostly in Wuhan

Image used for representation. (Photo: Reuters)



The growing number of asymptomatic cases has prompted Wuhan city officials to conduct nucleic acid test on all of its over 11.2 million population.

  • PTI Beijing
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
China has reported one new confirmed coronavirus case and 28 asymptomatic infections, majority of them from Covid-19 epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on Wednesday.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said no new locally transmitted coronavirus case was reported on Tuesday.


However, one confirmed Covid-19 case was detected.

Of the 28 new asymptomatic infection, 22 were reported from Wuhan, taking the total number of such cases to 404, the NHC said.

All the 404 asymptomatic patients, including 27 from overseas, were under medical observation, it said.

The growing number of asymptomatic cases has prompted Wuhan city officials to conduct nucleic acid test on all of its over 11.2 million population.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had five active confirmed Covid-19 cases, including one in critical condition, the local health commission said.

The total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the province was 332, it said.

Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients are tested Covid-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China now stands at 82,993. The deadly virus has claimed 4,634 lives in the country so far.


