English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Reports Fall in New Virus Cases for 3rd Day, 38 More Deaths

People wear face masks as protection from coronavirus in the main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

People wear face masks as protection from coronavirus in the main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

The figures in China have generally been declining in recent weeks as a series of draconian quarantine measures seem to be paying off.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Share this:

Beijing: China on Wednesday reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.

The death toll nationwide is now 2,981, the National Health Commission said, with more than 80,200 people infected in total.

There were 115 new cases in central Hubei province -- the epicentre where the virus first emerged in December last year -- and only four elsewhere in the country.

The figures in China have generally been declining in recent weeks as a series of draconian quarantine measures seem to be paying off.

But there are mounting concerns about infections being brought back into the country from other global hotspots.

In total there have been 13 confirmed cases of the virus being imported to the mainland -- all in Chinese nationals returning from overseas.

Quarantine measures have been put in place on people arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province from virus-hit countries.

The number of suspected infections in China fell to the lowest level since late January, at 520 cases -- down from nearly 29,000 suspected cases reported in early February.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story