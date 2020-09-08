INDIA

1-MIN READ

China Says Indian Troops Illegally Crossed Line Of Control And Fired First

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday Indian troops illegally crossed a line of control on their shared border and were first to fire warning shots in a serious military provocation.

India and China have accused each other of firing into the air during a confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

China urged India to discipline its frontline troops, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news conference in Beijing.

Both sides have long observed a protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, undemarcated frontier, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 8, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
