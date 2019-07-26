Take the pledge to vote

China Sent India Satellite Data on Flood-hit Regions for Relief Efforts, Says Envoy

The satellite data was given after the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) request for international disaster relief support, China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: China has provided India satellite data on the country's flood-hit regions to assist in New Delhi's flood relief efforts, the Chinese ambassador here said on Friday.

The satellite data was given after the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) request for international disaster relief support, China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said.

"Following ISRO's request for international disaster relief support, China has provided India with satellite data on India's flood-hit regions to assist its flood relief efforts. Hope all gets well soon," Sun tweeted.

China's state-run daily Global Times reported that India on July 17 sought international support in accordance with the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, a multilateral mechanism aimed at sharing clear space-based data for countries affected by natural or man-made disasters.

China, which signed on the charter in 2007, responded rapidly to India's request by sharing images of flood-stricken regions in India taken by Chinese satellites, the daily said.

The two countries have large potential for cooperation, in which China's possession of cutting-edge technologies can be instrumental for India's disaster relief, the report said.

Large parts of India's northeast and Bihar are grappling with a worsening flood situation. PTI

