China Shifts Kashmir Stand Ahead of Xi’s Meet With Modi, Calls it Bilateral Issue Between India and Pak

New Delhi: China on Tuesday said the issue of Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan as it significantly omitted its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement was made as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping, weeks ahead of the Chinese President's important visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during his media briefing on Tuesday did not make any official announcement about Xi's visit to India. However, Chinese officials informally said an announcement would be made simultaneously in Beijing and New Delhi on Wednesday.

"India and China have a tradition of high-level exchanges. Both sides have communication exchange over high-level Visit. Any new information will be released soon," Geng said in response to questions on Xi's visit to India. "Since the Wuhan informal summit (last year), our bilateral relations have gathered good momentum," he said.

When asked about Khan's visit to Beijing ahead of Xi's trip to India and whether the Kashmir issue will figure in the talks, Geng said that China's stand is that the Kashmir issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

"And so you are paying attention to the Kashmir issue, right? China's position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent, he said.

"We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust. This is in line with interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world," he said.

His comments marked a significant shift on what China has been saying on Kashmir in recent weeks in the aftermath of India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Kashmir.

In its first reaction on August 6, the Chinese foreign ministry issued two separate statements. In one statement, China also expressed its opposition to India's move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh highlighting Beijing's territorial claims in the area.

The second statement said, "We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region".

China added UN and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Beijing few days later and met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"It (Kashmir issue) should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," Wang had said.

At a closed-door meeting of the UNSC on Kashmir, China had maintained the same stand but the meeting had without any outcome or statement, in a snub to Beijing and Islamabad.

Later, Wang in his UN General Assembly speech had reiterated the demand, which drew protests from India. Geng's comments on Tuesday marks China's return to its original stand that Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally.

Observers say it is significant shift ahead of Xi's visit to India for his 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Khan's visit, Geng said China attaches "great importance" his trip.

Khan arrived here on a two-day official visit to China during which he would meet the country's top leadership including President Xi and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

Significantly, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived here ahead of Khan on Monday night, according to the Pakistan army's media wing - the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR).

Gen Bajwa would also attend Khan's key meetings with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, highlighting his powerful position in Pakistan's power structure. Geng, however, did not respond to question about Gen Bajwa's visit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.