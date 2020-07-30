China Should Practise Restraint along Line of Actual Control with India, Says Australian Envoy

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Wednesday urged China to practise restraint along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India in Eastern Ladakh where the two neighbours have faced off over the past few months.

"Australia urges restraint along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and supports continued moves towards de-escalation," he said in a statement.

O'Farrell said he has told External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Australia opposes any attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo, "which only serve to increase tension and the risk of instability".

"It is important that the bilaterally-agreed principles and norms that have helped prevent escalation or miscalculation in the border areas over many decades continue to be observed," he added.