Citing Covid Concern, China Temporarily Suspends Entry of Indians With Valid Visas or Residence Permits

China has temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement by the Chinese Embassy in India said Chinese embassy or consulates in India will not stamp Health Declaration Forms for holders of the above-mentioned categories.

China has also barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium and the Philippines, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as global coronavirus cases surge.

The embassy said foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas will not be affected by the decision. "Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3, 2020, is not affected," it said.

The statement clarified that it is a temporary measurement that "China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic".

"China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner," it added.