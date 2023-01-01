'China Tried to Destroy Buddhism But...': Dalai Lama on Beijing's 'Failed' Efforts to Eliminate Religion

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama said on Saturday that China’s moves to eliminate Buddhism “won’t succeed", adding that the country is attempting to target and destroy the religion.

Speaking on the third and last day teaching program at Kalachakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya on Saturday, Dalai Lama accused China of considering Buddhism poisonous and of carrying out a systematic campaign to destroy and weed it out from China, by destroying its institutions. Dalai Lama added that China, however, has “totally failed" in doing so.

“We have strong faith in Buddha dharma, when I visit trans-Himalayan regions, I find local people very devoted to dharma and it is the case in Mongolia and in China too though the system [Chinese government] sees dharma as poison and tried to destroy it, but they are not successful. Buddhism was harmed by the Chinese government. Buddhism could not be destroyed from China. Even today, there are many people who believe in Buddhism in China," news agency ANI quoted Dalai Lama as saying at the event.

#WATCH | When I visit trans-Himalayan regions, I find local people devoted to Buddha dharma. It's the same in Mongolia & in China too though the system (Chinese government) sees dharma as poison & trying to destroy it but they're not successful: Dalai Lama, in Gaya (31.12) pic.twitter.com/zcut0Fnu6t— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Dalai Lama said that the Chinese government destroyed many Buddhist Viharas, adding that all of this has not affected the number of followers of Buddhism in China. He said that many Buddhist monasteries still exist in China and people there have a deep connection with Buddhism.

“Those who are showing faith in me as well as faith in Buddhism, must accept the Bodhicitta [spiritual awakening] that I am imparting. Be it Tibetan or Mongolian or China, there are many Buddhist monasteries in China. I have been to China many times. Many Buddha Viharas exist there even today. People have Buddhism and Buddha in their minds. There is a lot of attachment towards Buddhism. The Chinese have an ancient relationship with Buddhism," he was quoted as saying.

He asked to practice Bodhicitta for the benefit of self or others. “If we look at Tibetan tradition also, Shakyas practice Bodhicitta in Nigama, Bodhicitta keeps the mind and body long and gives longevity. This also gives good sleep. Looking at the welfare of all, nothing can be better than this. Through the practice of Bodhicitta, the evils and sorrows within can be removed," Dalai Lama said.

(With ANI inputs)

