Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

China's Share in Delhi Diwali Idol Market has Fallen from 80% to 10%, Say Traders' Body

Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh president said that this year, traders have imported less idols of gods and goddesses from China. This has led to an increase in the price of Chinese products.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China's Share in Delhi Diwali Idol Market has Fallen from 80% to 10%, Say Traders' Body
For representation

New Delhi: The share of China in the Diwali idol market here is about 10 per cent, compared to 70-80 per cent five to six years ago, a traders' organisation has claimed, with sellers asserting that 'Made in India' has replaced the 'Made in China' tag for the product.

This year, traders have imported less idols of gods and goddesses from China. This has led to an increase in the price of Chinese products, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh president Devraj Baweja said.

Idols include those of Ganesha, Lakshmi, Shiva, Durga and Saraswati.

"Besides this, Indian idol makers now know the technique that China uses to make statues. They have adopted it and idols made in India have flooded Delhi markets.

"China's share here is about 10 per cent now. It was 70-80 per cent five to six years ago," he said.

Traders also attributed the fall in demand of Chinese idols to anti-China product demonstrations last year in the national capital.

"The effect of these demonstrations is being seen in this Diwali. Most traders in Delhi have opted for made in India idols over those produce in China," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said.

Even, people are opting for Indian products, creating demand. This will boost manufacturing, he said.

Idols are being procured from manufacturing units in Burari, Pankha Road, Ghazipur, Old Delhi here and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, among other places, traders said.

"There are very less people selling Chinese idols," said Surendra Bajaj of Standard Trading, which has been selling gift items for the last 30 years, in Sadar Bazaar.

Bari Market Traders' Association chief Paramjit Singh said Indian products are as good as those from China.

"Chinese idols are also costlier by at least 30-40 per cent than those produced domestically," he said, adding that the price of idols can go as high as Rs 8,000.

Potter Mohammad Suleman said Indian idols are more lasting than the Chinese ones. "Idols have a resin coating as they need to be decorated," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram