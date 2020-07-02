'Chinese Aggression' Must be Met with Clear American Resolve to Stand by India, Says US Congressman

An influential US Congressman said on Thursday that the "Chinese aggression" must be met with clear American resolve to stand by India and other allies in the region.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in mountainous eastern Ladakh last month. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute.

"India is one of our closest friends, and it is vital that we stand with India in the face of the Chinese government's border aggression," said Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

He said that the Chinese government is taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to throw elbows at its neighbours in what is becoming "a growing pattern of aggression."

"This aggression must be met with clear American resolve to stand by India and our other allies in the region. We must work to de-escalate these tensions, while sending a clear message to China that their belligerence will not be tolerated," Krishnamoorthi said.

The first ever Indian American to be a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Krishnamoorthi during a Congressional hearing a day earlier alleged that like China is throwing its elbows in its neighborhood.

"It's throwing its elbows in the South China Sea. It's throwing its elbows with regard to Taiwan -- of course Hong Kong -- and now, on the border with India," he said.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Beijing has built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are vital to global trade.

In response to his question, Senior fellow at Brookings Institute Tanvi Madan said that the Administration has taken the stance to let India set the pace of asking for support it needs from the United States. "I think that is a good idea," she said.

"I think the ability for the US and India, and for the US to be helpful for India, has been enhanced by a number of agreements and dialogue mechanisms that have been set up over the last decade or so. So, the structures in place, I think it's helpful often because there's a concern that this doesn't become a geopolitical football between the US and China," Madan said.