Chinese Army Has Abducted 5 Boys from Arunachal Pradesh, Claims Congress MLA Amid Ladakh Tensions

The Chinese army has reportedly abducted five youths from Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh amid escalating border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

According to local media reports, the five were abducted from the Sera 7 patrolling point in Under Nacho Circle. The reports identified them as Dumtu Ebiya, Prasad Ringling, Ngaru Deri, Toch Singkom, and Tanu Bakar.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Congress MLA Ninong Ering said the abduction took place while Defence Minister Rajanth Singh was meeting his Chinese counterpart in Russia to discuss the latest round of border confrontation.

“China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia & China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message,” Ninong Ering tweeted.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

A defence spokesperson based in Tezpur headquarters, however, denied any such abduction being reported. “There are no reports of any kidnapping of four boys (sic) by PLA in Arunachal Pradesh,” said Defense PRO Harsha Vardhan Pande. He added that no missing person’s report has been lodged in any police station in Upper Subansiri district.

India and China on Friday held the highest level face-to-face political discussions since tensions flared in May. Defence minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

Sources said that during the talks Singh insisted on restoration of the status quo ante in eastern Ladakh and disengagement of troops in an expeditious way. "The meeting between Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over. The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes," Singh's office tweeted.

Tensions flared up again in the Ladakh region after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake five days ago when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border row. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. India has, however, maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts. The tension between the two sides had escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.