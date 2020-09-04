Chinese Defence Minister Seeks Meet With Rajnath Singh Amid LAC Row as Jaishankar Says Solution Only in Talks

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi has sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow, amid heightened military tensions between the two countries in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the developments have said.

According to information, the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness to have a meeting between the two defence ministers, hoping for a resolution to the border standoff. Singh and Wei are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on Friday.

The Indian side has not yet responded to the request, but sources told News18 that South Block has given the go-ahead for Singh’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

This comes even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday underlined that he was “totally convinced” that the solution to the situation on the LAC has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. “And I say that with responsibility.”

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months now.

Tensions flared again in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake four days back when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.

India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) that squarely put the blame on China for the prolonged border standoff came even as Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat asserted that India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways".