Chinese Drones: Pakistan’s New Strategy to Fuel Unrest in J&K While Evading Global Radar

Under pressure from the global community and the Finance Action Task Force (FATF) to crack down on terrorism, Pakistan has now come up with new ways to fuel unrest across the border.

Intelligence sources say Pakistan has started using Chinese drones to drop off heavy weapons, including AK-47, in Kashmir. Sources say these weapons are supplied surreptitiously by these drones at camps run by local terror outfits which use these to carry out and claim attacks.

Sources added that three AK-47s, 28 pistols and six MI-16 rifles were dropped by these drones between June and October, and some possibly may have gone unnoticed.

On Saturday morning, Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan army quadcopter along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The quadcopter, made by Chinese company DJI, was Mavic 2 Pro model. "A quadcopter (DJI Mavic 2 Pro model) was shot down this morning by the Indian Army on the LoC in Kupwara district," an Army statement said.

In June, a Pakistani drone was shot down by the BSF in Hiranagar Sector on the International Border in Jammu. Arms and ammunition, including one M-4 US rifle, were seized.

Last month, a consignment of weapons was dropped from a drone for terror outfits in the Rajouri Sector. Three terrorists were arrested by the security forces when they went to Rajouri to receive the consignment of weapons.

The FATF on Friday night retained Pakistan on its "grey list", asking the country to complete an internationally agreed action plan by February 2021. FATF said Pakistan had now reached 21 targets out of 27 set for it in 2018 when Pakistan was placed on FATF's "grey list" of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing.

But Pakistan still needs to demonstrate that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorism financing activity, FATF said.