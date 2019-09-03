Chinese Foreign Minister Likely to Reschedule India Visit to Hold Boundary Talks with Ajit Doval
The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi may reschedule a planned visit to India next week to hold boundary talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.
Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives (SRs) of the two countries for the boundary talks. The next round of SR talks was to be held early next week. Wang's visit was also aimed at finalising the ground work for President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to India for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The Chinese foreign minister is rescheduling his visit to India," said a source. The two sides have already held over 20 rounds of border talks under the framework of SR dialogue which was set up to find an early solution to the border dispute.
The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been maintaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited China and discussed Xi's upcoming visit to India. In the second informal summit, Modi and Xi are likely to focus on further broadening India-China ties.
The two leaders held their first informal summit in April last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan months after bilateral ties came under severe strain following a 73-day standoff between the armies of the two countries in Doklam.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modified Bugatti Chiron Sport Breaks Top Speed Record, Reaches 490 Km/h: Watch Video
- Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Bonfire by the Beach with Joe, Kevin Jonas
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan