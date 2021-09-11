Chinese Foreign Ministry Official Tweets Clip Showing Taliban Towing With US Warplanes

It has been more than ten days since America withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, and US President Biden has faced a lot of flak from both the American and international community for abandoning the country to Taliban rule. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan also looked like strategic victories for both Pakistan and its long-time ally China. On September 9, a Chinese government official shared a video on social media wherein the Taliban fighters are seen toying with the US army planes.

The video, whose source is unknown, is 50-second long and shows ropes tied to the wings of the planes, fashioning them into crude swings. Three or four Taliban members are seen swinging on these ropes, laughing as they go about this bizarre entertainment. The place where the video was shot is still unknown.

Zhao Lijian, the official spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, captioned the video, “The graveyards of empires and their war machines." The video is going viral on Twitter.

Talibans lost they childhood ,cause of the US army carry war in #Afghanistan .Now,it maybe just to found back childishness and playfulness! 🤗他们可能也只是些孩子，美军夺去了童年，如今也不过是寻回些童趣罢了！— 古风酱 (@ab_cf2) September 9, 2021

On August 31, when American soldiers left Afghanistan, they left behind most of their planes and military equipment, which was then taken over by the Taliban. Many videos have surfaced since then. One of the clips showed the Taliban using a broken US plane which they got repaired by an Afghan engineer.

China is one of the most significant countries to have welcomed the Taliban rule and the “end to foreign occupation," referring to the two-decade-long US engagement in Afghanistan. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has clearly said that it wants friendly relations with the Taliban. On Friday, China’s ally Pakistan expressed hope that the new interim government led by the Taliban will bring “peace, security and stability", and work towards meeting the developmental and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

