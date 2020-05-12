INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chinese Helicopters Spotted Along LAC in Ladakh, IAF Fighter Jets Rushed in to Patrol Area

Representative image.

Representative image.

The Chinese helicopters however, did not cross the LAC into India, sources said.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Share this:

Chinese choppers were spotted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh last week, around the time of a scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops along the Naku La in Sikkim Sector on Sunday.

According to a report by ANI, the Indian Air Force soon rushed in its fighter jets to patrol the area and monitor the situation.

The incident took place last week, around the time that Indian and Chinese troops had a scuffle in the Sikkim sector.

Quoting government sources, ANI said that Chinese military helicopters were flying close to the LAC. After their movement was spotted, IAF fighter jets patrolled the area, the report stated.

The Chinese helicopters however, did not cross the LAC into India, sources said in the report.

In September 2019, a scuffle broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh but the matter was resolved through talks between the two militaries.

In one of the longest confrontations between the two sides, troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day face-off in Doklam from June 16, 2017, after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The impasse ended on August 28.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading