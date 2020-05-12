Chinese Helicopters Spotted Along LAC in Ladakh, IAF Fighter Jets Rushed in to Patrol Area

Chinese choppers were spotted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh last week, around the time of a scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops along the Naku La in Sikkim Sector on Sunday.

According to a report by ANI, the Indian Air Force soon rushed in its fighter jets to patrol the area and monitor the situation.

The incident took place last week, around the time that Indian and Chinese troops had a scuffle in the Sikkim sector.

Quoting government sources, ANI said that Chinese military helicopters were flying close to the LAC. After their movement was spotted, IAF fighter jets patrolled the area, the report stated.

The Chinese helicopters however, did not cross the LAC into India, sources said in the report.

In September 2019, a scuffle broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh but the matter was resolved through talks between the two militaries.

In one of the longest confrontations between the two sides, troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day face-off in Doklam from June 16, 2017, after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The impasse ended on August 28.