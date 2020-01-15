Take the pledge to vote

Chinese Involvement in Indian Ocean Increasing; We Are Watching: Navy Chief Karambir Singh

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue here, he also said that there have been instances when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships have entered India's exclusive economic zones and the Navy has told them that it impinges on Indian interests.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
File photo of Admiral Karambir Singh.

New Delhi: There has been increasing Chinese involvement in the Indian Ocean and the Indian Navy is watching carefully, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue here, he also said that there have been instances when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships have entered India's exclusive economic zones and the Navy has told them that it impinges on Indian interests.

"We have placed our ships in mission-based deployments so that we get an idea what are the activities, not only of China but of all other countries, so that if there is anything that impinges on our national interest or sovereignty, we will have to act," he said.

"China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty," the Navy Chief said.

Besides Admiral Singh, Japan's Joint Staff of Self-Defense Forces Gen. Koji Yamazaki, Australia's Vice Chief of the Defence Force Adm. David Johnston, France's Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry of Armed Forces Gen. Luc de Rancourt, and the UK's Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin, took part in the panel discussion.

