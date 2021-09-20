Chinese Man With Aadhar, Voter ID Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, posted at the India-Nepal border in West Bengal’s Khoribori, arrested a Chinese citizen who was trying to sneak into Nepal. The SSB officials have recovered forged Indian documents from the arrested.

An SSB officer, posted at Bihar’s Kishanganj, said, “41 Battalion of the force was on its border patrolling duty on Sunday night when they nabbed a Chinese citizen trying to sneak into Nepal borders.”

The arrested Chinese citizen was Lobsang Naima. “We recovered an Aadhar Card and a voter identity card from the Chinese citizen.”

“Naima initially claimed that he was an Indian citizen and as proof showed us Aadhar card and Voter Id Card. On strictly questioning him, he revealed to the forces that he was a Chinese citizen,” added the officer.

The officer added that he was handed over to Khoribari police station officials.

Neither the SSB officer nor the senior officials of the Khoribari police station revealed the name or location from where the Aadhar card and Voter Id Card was issued.

A senior police officer of KhoriBori police station said, “We are investigating the matter as to how a Chinese citizen managed to get a Voter Id card and Aadhar card. If we reveal the location from where the Indian identity cards were issued, we will not be able to nab the miscreants who helped the Chinese citizen in getting the id cards.”

The officer added that they have informed the senior official of the Ministry of External Affair and Home regarding the arrest

“We are trying to find out if the arrested Chinese citizen was a Chinese spy. His arrest near an SSB camp is also crucial,” added a senior West Bengal police official.

The officer added that earlier too Chinese spies have entered India using fake passports of Nepal and Bangladesh.

