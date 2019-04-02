Chinese 'Manja' Slits Throat of Delhi Biker

An 18-year-old man was killed after a stray chinese 'manja' slit his throat while he was riding his bike in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said Tuesday.The incident happened on Monday around 2.30 pm when Ravi Kumar, a resident of Yograj Colony in Gandhi Vihar area, was out on his bike to buy cooler grass pads from a nearby market, they said.The cut was so deep that his windpipe was slashed, a senior police officer said.After being informed of the incident, police reached the spot and rushed injured Kumar to nearby Mahavir Valmiki Hospital. From there he was referred to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.A stray blood-soaked 'manja' was found from the spot where the incident happened, the officer said.During initial investigation, police learnt that the 'manja' was hanging from trees across the road and when Kumar was passing, it got stuck around his neck and slit his throat, the officer added.A case has been registered and police are probing who had left the 'manja' in the middle of the road that led to the death, he said. Kumar used to work as a labourer in a factory that manufactured automobile parts in Anand Parbat area. He is survived by his parents and five siblings. His father Ram Kishor, used to run a roadside food stall, police said.