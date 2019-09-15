Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chinese Manjha Hits Overhead Power Line of Delhi Metro, Services Hit Near Seelampur Station

A senior DMRC official said that at 4.35 pm there was minor flashing observed in a pantograph of a train approaching platform of Seelampur station (Red Line) due to 'manjha' kite thread.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Chinese Manjha Hits Overhead Power Line of Delhi Metro, Services Hit Near Seelampur Station
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Services were briefly delayed on a section of the Delhi Metro's Red Line on Sunday after an overhead power line was hit by Chinese manjha at the Seelampur station, officials said.

The incident took place in the evening, following which the train was halted for a precautionary check.

"At 4.35 pm, there was minor flashing observed in a pantograph of a train approaching platform of Seelampur station (Red Line) due to some external object ('manjha' kite thread) hitting the OHE/pantograph," a senior DMRC official said.

The passengers were told to vacate the train for precautionary check, he said.

"The passengers were asked to board the train again after the necessary check and there was a brief delay in services due to the incident," the official said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

"Such flashing is not unusual when some external object comes in between and train continued its normal services after a precautionary check without any evacuation," the DMRC said in a statement later.



