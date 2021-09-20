Chinese Officers Contacting Guides, Ex-Terrorists in PoK, Top-Level Review Held by India

Few Chinese Army officers are contacting guides and ex-terrorists presently working in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian security agencies have assessed and a review of this has been done at a top-level meeting, News18 has learnt.

This comes at a time when India has been facing several challenges with China. “Chinese Army officers along with cartographers and local interpreters have been interacting with migrant Kashmiris presently in PoK, especially those who are working as guides and ex-terrorists who have good knowledge of the topography of Kashmir valley, Ladakh and Jammu regions," the assessment reviewed by News18 mentions.

Sources said security, as well as intelligence agencies, are keeping an eye on such activities and fully aware of the intentions of Pakistan as well as the Chinese Army, and a top-level meeting was also held recently to assess threats from the inputs receiving from the ground.

Incidentally, this is not the first time when Chinese Army officials have been spotted in PoK. There were reports earlier in September that Chinese Army officials were also spotted at various posts along with Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control (LoC). Reports said the Indian Army had noticed the presence of senior Chinese Army officers close to forward posts in the Nowgam sector in North Kashmir and Chinese troops cane to create infrastructure along the LoC.

Last week, during a routine Road Opening exercise, along NH 44, the alert troopers of CRPF recovered 6 Chinese Grenades from a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina. “The alacrity of troops averted an incident on the busy highway. Considering the huge rush on the highway, the grenades were not demolished in-situ," the CRPF had said.

