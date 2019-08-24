Chinese-Origin Man Beats His Wife & Father to Death with Aluminium Bucket in Kolkata; Arrested
The accused got into an argument with his wife over his alleged extra-marital affair, a senior police officer said.
Representative Image.
Kolkata: A Chinese-origin man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating his wife and elderly father to death with an aluminium bucket, police said.
The incident took place on Friday in Kolkata's Tangra area. The deceased were also of Chinese origin, they said.
The accused got into an argument with his wife over his alleged extra-marital affair, a senior police officer said.
"In a fit of rage, he killed his wife by hitting her with the aluminium bucket and when the father tried to stop him, the old man was also beaten badly," he said.
The bodies of the deceased and the bucket with blood stains all over it were recovered on Friday night after the accused informed police, he added.
He told the police that he was not home at the time of the incident, the officer said.
"The manner in which the faces of the two victims were battered and everything inside the house was intact, we were sure the murder was committed not for gain but due to some personal enmity.
It was then that we started talking to the husband and found discrepancies in his account of events," he said.
During investigation, it was found that the accused and his wife shared a strained relationship over his alleged extra-marital affair, the officer said.
The man has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother
- BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Beats Chen Yu Fei to Storm into Third Successive Final
- Scarlett Johansson Tops Forbes List of the Highest-paid Actresses Second Year in a Row
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans