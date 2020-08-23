INDIA

Chinese Premier Says Economy Could Grow This Year - State Radio

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country’s economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s second-biggest economy grew 3.2% year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.

Li also said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

