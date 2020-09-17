Chinese Research Vessel Entered Indian Ocean Last Month, Left After Constant Watch from Navy: Report

A Yuan Wang-class research vessel from China had entered the Indian Ocean from the Strait of Malacca last month. It was constantly tracked by Indian Navy warships deployed in the region, and due to this it returned to China few days ago, ANI reported on Thursday.

The Yuan Wang-class are used for tracking and support of satellite and intercontinental ballistic missiles by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China.

Chinese Yuan Wang-class research vessel had entered Indian Ocean Region from Strait of Malacca last month. It was constantly tracked by Indian Navy warships deployed in the region. The vessel returned to China few days ago after being under constant watch of Indian Navy vessels. pic.twitter.com/z7AoRna5N1 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

The news comes amid a border stand-off between the two countries at the LAC, even after a recent 'consensus' talk between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Moscow, Russia. The meeting yielded a commitment that “border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions”. However, the talks had no mention of restoration of the status-quo.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an address to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said it was apparent from Chinese activities that their words did not "match their actions".

"A case in point is that even when the discussions were going on, the Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of August 29 and 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake," he said, adding that the government would not back down from taking any big and tough step in the interest of the country.

His response came after Senior Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and AK Antony sought clarifications from Singh on whether the discussions India was having with China via the diplomatic and military channels was meant to restore the status quo ante of April 2020.