Chinese Researchers Decode Why Delta Variant of Covid-19 Spreads so Fast

The Delta variant of Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc in several countries across the world. This variant caused the second wave of Covid-19 in India. It spreads significantly quicker than the other Corona variants, and hundreds of people were infected in a short period of time. A study was conducted recently by Chinese scientists to find out why the Delta various has become so contagious.

Researchers from Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China’s Guangdong province examined people who were infected with the Delta variant of the virus. These researchers discovered that the variation quickly prepares its own copy. In a short period of time, one virus can multiply into a large number of viruses. In addition, patient’s symptoms begin to show almost immediately.

The Delta variant has made a lot of people in the United States sick. Only 10% of cases in June were caused by this variant. By July, the infections caused by the same variant increased to 83.2% in the US. Delta has been labeled a ‘double mutant’ by the Union health ministry in India. There are two mutations in it— L452R and E484Q. The Gamma variant which was first detected in Brazil and the Beta variant first detected in South Africa are identical to the L452R.

This study was conducted in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, between May 21 and June 18, according to the British newspaper the Daily Mail. During the study 62 patients infected by the Delta variant were observed and the findings were compared to 63 people who were infected in 2020. It was noticed by the researchers that the Delta various spread rapidly in the body of the infected individual. The viral load was 1000 time higher in the patients infected by the Delta variant.

According to the study, people infected with the delta variant of the corona develop symptoms within four days, but those infected with the original variant of the corona develop symptoms within six days. The delta variation spreads two to three times quicker, compared to information gathered in Wuhan in 2019, according to the study.

