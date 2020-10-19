Chinese Soldier Captured in Ladakh's Demchok, Was Carrying Civil and Military Documents

A solider of People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been captured near Demchok area of Ladakh, said sources in the Army. This comes amid the border tussle between India and China in the region.

The Army is questioning the soldier, who is said to be from the 6th Motorised Infantry Division, to see if he was on an espionage mission. He was carrying civil and military documents, sources said.

The solider claimed to have entered India to recover his yak, sources said, adding that he was alone and had no weapons. "If he has entered inadvertently he will be handed back to the Chinese as per protocol," they further said.

(details awaited)