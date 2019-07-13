Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chinese Soldiers Came to See Celebrations Near Border but There's Been No Intrusion: Army Chief

Army chief General Bipin Rawat's statement comes amidst reports of Chinese soldiers crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Chinese Soldiers Came to See Celebrations Near Border but There's Been No Intrusion: Army Chief
File photo of Army Chief Bipin Rawat.
New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat Saturday said there has been no intrusion by the Chinese in Ladakh's Demchok sector. "There is no intrusion," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event.

His statement comes amidst reports of Chinese soldiers crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.

"Chinese come and patrol to their perceived Line of Actual Control...we try and prevent them. But at times there are celebrations that take place at the local levels. Celebrations were going on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening. But there has been no intrusions. Everything is normal," the Army chief said.

India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam.

