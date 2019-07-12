Chinese Soldiers Enter Indian Territory in Ladakh, Return Later
People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel came in their SUVs deep inside the Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees.
People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel came in their SUVs deep inside the Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees.
New Delhi: Chinese soldiers entered five km deep into the Indian territory at Demchok sector of Ladakh division in Jammu and Kashmir last week after some Tibetans hoisted their flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday, officials here said Friday.
The officials said the personnel of the People's Liberation Army(PLA) came in their SUVs deep inside the Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees. The Tibetans were celebrating the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama.
Indian army personnel were also present at the spot and did not allow the Chinese soldiers to proceed any further, the officials said.
After a couple of hours, the Chinese troops returned to their side following an assurance by Indian army officials that they would look into the action by the refugees.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- 'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celebrity on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Apple's Made in India iPhones Expected to hit Stores Next Month, Could Have Lower Pricing
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game