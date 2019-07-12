Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chinese Soldiers Enter Indian Territory in Ladakh, Return Later

People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel came in their SUVs deep inside the Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Chinese soldiers entered five km deep into the Indian territory at Demchok sector of Ladakh division in Jammu and Kashmir last week after some Tibetans hoisted their flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday, officials here said Friday.

The officials said the personnel of the People's Liberation Army(PLA) came in their SUVs deep inside the Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees. The Tibetans were celebrating the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

Indian army personnel were also present at the spot and did not allow the Chinese soldiers to proceed any further, the officials said.

After a couple of hours, the Chinese troops returned to their side following an assurance by Indian army officials that they would look into the action by the refugees.

