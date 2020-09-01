Chinese Troops Again Engaged in 'Provocative Action' at Pangong Lake along LAC Yesterday, Says Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said the Chinese army "engaged in provocative action" on August 31 even as commanders from both sides were engaged in discussions to de-escalate the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on the Pangong lake was the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

"India and China have been closely engaged through diplomatic and military channels over the past three months to resolve the situation along the India-China border. The Chinese side violated this understanding and engaged in provocative military maneuvers in the late night of August 29-30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake," said the MEA in a statement on Tuesday.

"On August 31, even as ground commanders of two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to timely defensive action, Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter status quo," it said.

Also Watch China’s PLA Troops Violate Consensus In Eastern Ladakh To Change Status Quo, Says Army

The MEA said the government has taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and has urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops.

After the Indian Army on Monday thwarted the provocative Chinese army movement in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese embassy claimed Indian troops had “illegally trespassed” across the LAC on the southern bank of the lake.