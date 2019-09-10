Chinmayanand Case: SIT Searches Law Student’s Hostel Room in Shahjahanpur for Five Hours
The SIT members, accompanied by forensic experts, spent over five hours at the hostel to collect evidence in connection with her allegations against the former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Shahjahanpur: Members of a special investigation team on Tuesday searched the hostel room here of the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her for a year.
The SIT members, accompanied by forensic experts, spent over five hours at the hostel to collect evidence in connection with her allegations against the former Union minister, college sources said.
The student and her family members accompanied the SIT members during the search, they said. The team, which reached the hostel around noon, remained in the room till past 5 pm, examining the postgraduate student's belongings. After the search, the room was locked and sealed.
The SIT, headed by Inspector General Naveen Arora, was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on a Supreme Court directive.
The woman appeared before the press on Monday, alleging that Chinmayanand had raped her, and also physically exploited her for one year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin Send Quirky Birthday Wishes to Anurag Kashyap
- 'Your Life Matters': TikTok's New Challenge Urges Users to Start a Conversation on Suicide
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad