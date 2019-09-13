Chinmayanand Questioned for 4 Hours Day After Law Student's Family Claimed 'Evidence Missing'

New Delhi: BJP leader and rape accused Chinmayanand was questioned by the police on Thursday night for four hours nearly a fortnight after a law student and her family came out with allegations against him. The interrogation by the Special Investigation Team is said to have gone on from 6:20 pm to 10:30 pm, according to News18 sources.

The police are yet to file a rape case against the former Union Minister.

The interrogation comes a day after the law student's father claimed that crucial evidence that could corroborate their claims had gone missing. "My daughter had safely kept the evidence against the accused in her hostel room which was later sealed on court orders. When the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opened the seal on Sept 9, some of the evidence was missing from the room," he had claimed.

He further said that there are 12 videos that will prove the "murky side" of the saint-turned-politician and that the "police are working overtime to save him since he is a close friend of Yogi Adityanath".

The 23-year-old law student, who studied in the Swami Shukdevanand Post Graduate College that is run by Chinmayanand in Shahjahanpur, has alleged that she was filmed, blackmailed and raped repeatedly by the accused BJP leader.

