CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BappiLahiri#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#LIC
Home » News » India » 'Chip in My Body, Being Controlled': Trying to Enter NSA Ajit Doval's Residence, Arrested Man's Reasoning
1-MIN READ

'Chip in My Body, Being Controlled': Trying to Enter NSA Ajit Doval's Residence, Arrested Man's Reasoning

An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence on February 16 morning. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS)

An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence on February 16 morning. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS)

Security personnel deployed outside Doval’s residence stopped the person and took him into custody.

News Desk

An unknown person allegedly tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi on Wednesday morning while. Security personnel deployed outside Doval’s residence stopped the person and took him into custody.

Upon interrogation, he claimed that “somebody fit a chip inside his body and he is being controlled,” but police clarified that it was not the case. “According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed," police told news agency ANI.

Sources told News18 that Doval’s residence is with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and heavily guarded because NSA falls under the ‘Z plus’ security category. The man, who is said to be mentally unstable, tried to breach the front gate, sources said. He had reportedly filed multiple complaints in the past and tried to reach the NSA to follow up on them.

The NSA was on leave from work and present at home today, sources said.

RELATED NEWS

Special cell teams are further investigating the incident. More details to follow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 16, 2022, 11:42 IST