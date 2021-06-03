Chipko Andolan in Making for Dense Buxwaha Forest in MP’s Parched Bundelkhand

For the last 15 days or so, environment lovers have been raising their voice on and off social media for saving around 382 hectares of forest in Buxwaha in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Around 382 hectares of forest land is facing the axe as a diamond project is proposed in the region and a leading private industrial group is supposed to mine these glittering stones.

Environment lovers on contrary from across the State and nationally are raising voice against the proposed move to destroy this green cover at the expense of diamonds especially when oxygen scarcity had rattled the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic where hundreds died due to low oxygen levels.

Some youth groups also have staged Chipko movements like a symbolic protest in Buxwaha and other parts of the State. A group of volunteers will leave for Buxwaha forest for staging the symbolic Chipko movement and tying Raksha Sutras on the trees on June 5, World Environment Day.

The group includes Dr Sadachari Singh Tomar, a retired scientist from ICAR PUSA, New Delhi, Padmashri Babulal Dahiya who is a pioneer in the field of desi seeds’ conservation and several other environmental activists will take part in the symbolic event at Buxwaha on June 5, said Sharad Singh Kumre, founder of Paryawaran Bachao Abhiyan in Bhopal.

“We will stage a symbolic chipko protest in Buxwaha, will tie raksha sutra to trees and will plant saplings with the local community, said Kumre.

His fellow activist Anand Patel told News18 that they are continuing with their social media campaign for garnering support in favour of the Buxwaha forest. Environment lovers from other States and even abroad are sending messages in favour of the Buxwaha forest. These include Lynda J. Ezegbulem from Nigeria, Anshita Vanjari from London, film actor Ashutosh Rana from Mumbai and several others who have sent messages.

Some other groups too have announced to enact a similar protest in future.

On May 20, the hashtag in favour of Buxwaha forest had trended among the top ten topics on the microblogging site Twitter. The volunteers who are constantly flooding the social media including Facebook, Youtube and Whatsapp with Buxwaha messages plan to trend the topic again on June 5.

Other groups and organisations are also active on the subject.

One Neha Singh had recently moved the Supreme Court of India on the matter. Dr Dharemndra Kumar, a noted environment lover from Bihar, too has backed the campaign. Rashtriya Jangal Bachao Abhiyan volunteers too are busy chalking out a strategy for the same.

Volunteers of Ma Sharda Sahayta Samiti had recently staged a symbolic chipko movement in Betul in favour of the Buxwaha forest. Shailendra Bihariya, organisation convener had claimed that “we should derive inspiration from Khedjali village in Jodhpur where 362 persons had sacrificed lives for saving a forest”.

A group of volunteers from Damoh, adjoining Buxwaha, had staged chipko movement holding trees on May 24 and issued a warning that they won’t allow governments to destroy the forest. Environment lovers are also holding protests in the Chhatarpur district constantly.

RTI activist Ajay Patidar on the issue said that the MP government, on one hand, carries on plantation schemes and on the other plans to destroy the Buxwaha forest. Over two lakh trees are getting destroyed in MP for diamonds but these trees are priceless for humans. “Destroying forest in parched Bundelkhand is disastrous.”

Several volunteers said they are carrying on social media campaign due to Covid-19 prohibitions and will land at the actual site as soon as things improve.

BJP Bada Malehra MLA Pradyumn Singh Lodhi, speaking to the media, recently had slammed those opposing the project saying these persons are opposing the felling of trees without proper knowledge. It will bring development and 15 times saplings will be planted for felled trees, he added, claiming the project will spin big time royalty which will benefit the State and the region.

About Chipko movement

The Chipko movement was a revolutionary conservation movement led by environment activist and politician Sundarlal Bahuguna in the Himalayan region in the 1970s in which locals especially women stood with arms around the trees to save them from sawmill contractors. The campaign had later reached other states as well and became a tool for opposing the destruction of greenery.

What is the Buxwaha project?

The State government had surveyed the area by an Australian company and traced diamonds in the area. The company had later withdrawn from the project and the State government auctioned the mines again two years ago. A leading industrial group has bagged the offer for mining and has identified 62-hectare land for mining while 362 hectares will be reserved for dumping mined garbage, processing and others. The area will be leased out to the private player for 50 years. Officially 2.15 lakh trees will be cut down in the project while the actual number is much more, claim volunteers.

A proposal of diverting 382.13-hectare forest land has been handed over by the collector in Buxwaha tehsil, CCF Chhatarpur PP Titare had recently said. Now, the matter is under hearing before a high powered committee appointed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest, DFO Chhatarpur Anurag Kumar said.

