Chirag Paswan Serves Ultimatum on Modi Govt Over SC/ST Act, Warns of Agitation if Demands Not Met

The Supreme Court in an order earlier this year put a filter on the immediate arrest in cases registered under the act.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 3:38 PM IST
File photo of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan.
New Delhi: NDA ally and Lok Janshakti Party has served an ultimatum on the Modi government to bring in amendments in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Bill before the end of the Monsoon session of parliament.

The BJP ally from Bihar has threatened an agitation if the changes are not brought in the statute aimed at shielding the weaker sections from caste discrimination and violence.

Party MP and chairman of the parliamentary board Chirag Pawan has said, “Dalits are running out of patience. If our demands are not heard before August 9 then Dalit Sena will also be compelled to come on the street. LJP can take any decision. The ongoing monsoon session of parliament should be prorogued and the central government should promulgate an ordinance in regard to SC/ST Act.”

Dalit organisations across the country protested against the judgment in the first week of April. The ensuing violence resulted in the loss of nine lives.

The SC also turned down government's review petition in the case.

Opposition parties and NDA allies have since been urging government to bring in statutory changes through parliamentary amendments.

NDA MPs which met at LJP chief and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's residence this week also expressed reservations over appointment of Jutice AK Goel as the chairman of National Green Tribunal.

A two-member bench of Justice Goel and Justice UU Lalit had in March this year delivered the verdict on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

BJP MP Udit Raj also raised this issue in the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

