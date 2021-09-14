Chirag Paswan's Cousin Prince Raj Booked for Rape in Delhi, FIR Mentions Late Union Minister's Son Too

Three months after a complaint was filed by a woman, Delhi Police registered an FIR under IPC provisions relating to rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence at Connaught Place Police Station against Prince Raj, cousin of LJP chief Chirag Paswan and MP from Samastipur in Bihar.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the FIR also named LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who, the complaint alleged, conspired to delay action against his cousin Prince. The police lodged the FIR on September 9 on directions from a Delhi court, after the complainant approached it.

Advocate Sudesh Kumari Jethwa, representing the complainant, was quoted by IE, “We filed a complaint with Delhi Police in May and moved an application before a Delhi court in July. The court directed the police to lodge an FIR against MP Prince Raj and his cousin Chirag Paswan.”

In her complaint, the woman, a former LJP officer-bearer, claimed she met Prince for the first time at the party office last year and they kept in touch. “I met him several times and in one such meeting, I picked up a water bottle from the table, but he said he would give me another bottle from inside. He gave me a glass of water and after consuming it, I fell unconscious,” she alleged.

“I regained consciousness and found my head on his shoulder. He told me I was unwell and then I returned home. I questioned him again as to what had happened with me, he then showed me a video recorded by him,” she alleged. “He was making physical relations with me and he ensured that his face is not be visible in the video. He proposed marriage to me and threatened me that he would put it [the video] online.”

