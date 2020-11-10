Chiraia Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Chiraia (चिरैया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Chiraia is part of 4. Sheohar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,84,729 eligible electors, of which 1,51,838 were male, 1,32,612 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,67,112 eligible electors, of which 1,43,574 were male, 1,23,530 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,434 eligible electors, of which 1,16,315 were male, 99,119 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chiraia in 2015 was 144. In 2010, there were 90.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating Laxmi Narayan Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 4,374 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.43% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Avaneesh Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Laxmi Narayan Pr. Yadav of RJD by a margin of 14,828 votes which was 13.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.25% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 20. Chiraia Assembly segment of Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rama Devi won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Chiraia are: Achchhelal Prasad (RJD), Pawan Kumar Singh (NPEP), Madhurendra Kumar Singh (RLSP), Lal Babu Prasad Gupta (BJP), Abhinav Bharti (PP), Usha Rani (BGMP), Jalaluddin Ahamad (RJJM), Bhushan Shah (FKP), Mohammad Firoj Ahmad (JSHD), Lalsa Devi (JAPL), Vijay Singh (JDR), Sanjay Kumar (SHS), Sudhir Kumar Singh (BAJVP), Suresh Kumar (LSPL), Akhileshwar Kumar (IND), Avaneesh Kumar Singh (IND), Prabhash Ranjan Alias Chandan (IND), Fahim Hussain (IND), Raj Vanshi Mahato (IND), Radhakant Sah (IND), Laxmi Narayan Prasad Yadav (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Sanjay Kumar Yadav (IND), Hiralal Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.46%, while it was 51.96% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 280 polling stations in 20. Chiraia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 244. In 2010 there were 217 polling stations.

Extent:

20. Chiraia constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Chiraiya and Patahi. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Chiraia seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Chiraia is 312.14 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chiraia is: 26°38'50.6"N 85°07'00.8"E.

