CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BappiLahiri#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022
Home » News » India » Ex-NSE CEO 'Shared Info, Took Decision Under Himalayan Yogi's Influence'; I-T Conducts Raids
1-MIN READ

Ex-NSE CEO 'Shared Info, Took Decision Under Himalayan Yogi's Influence'; I-T Conducts Raids

Ramkrishna is accused of giving 'frequent, arbitrary and disproportionate' increase in compensation to Anand Subramanian. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ramkrishna is accused of giving 'frequent, arbitrary and disproportionate' increase in compensation to Anand Subramanian. (Representational Image: PTI)

National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramakrishnan took decisions under the influence of the yogi. She was the managing director and CEO of NSE between 2013 and 2016 and quit citing 'personal reasons'.

Sumedha Kirti

Raids are underway at premises of former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramakrishnan over allegations of sharing confidential information with a Himalayan yogi and taking his advice on crucial decisions.

News agency ANI quoted its sources as saying that Ramkrishna allegedly took decisions under the influence of the yogi. She violated the securities contract rules and appointed a mid-level executive without any capital market experience, as an adviser and NSE’s operating officer.

Ramkrishna is accused of giving “frequent, arbitrary and disproportionate" increase in compensation to Anand Subramanian without any evidence of a performance evaluation, the Income Tax department officials said. She was the managing director and CEO of NSE between 2013 and 2016 and quit citing “personal reasons".

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 17, 2022, 12:45 IST