Chitradurga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

18. Chitradurga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.86%. The estimated literacy level of Chitradurga is 72.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B N Chandrappa of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,01,291 votes which was 9.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Janardhana Swamy of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,35,571 votes which was 16.21% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.51% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chitradurga was: B N Chandrappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,44,869 men, 8,16,317 women and 91 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chitradurga is: 14.2266 76.4005Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चित्रदुर्ग, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চিত্রদুর্গা, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चित्रदुर्ग, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચિત્રદુર્ગા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சித்ரதுர்கா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చిత్రదుర్గ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചിിത്രദുർഗ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).