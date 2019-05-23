English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chitradurga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Chitradurga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.86%. The estimated literacy level of Chitradurga is 72.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B N Chandrappa of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,01,291 votes which was 9.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Janardhana Swamy of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,35,571 votes which was 16.21% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.51% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chitradurga was: B N Chandrappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,44,869 men, 8,16,317 women and 91 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chitradurga Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chitradurga is: 14.2266 76.4005
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चित्रदुर्ग, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চিত্রদুর্গা, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चित्रदुर्ग, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચિત્રદુર્ગા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சித்ரதுர்கா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చిత్రదుర్గ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചിിത്രദുർഗ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
B N Chandrappa
INC
B N Chandrappa
LEADING
Chitradurga Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Arunachalam Y
BSP
--
--
Mahanthesh C U
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
A Narayanaswamy
UPP
--
--
Devendrappa
AMSP
--
--
Niranjana A D Cheelangi
IND
--
--
Ganesh
IND
--
--
Kumar Y
PSP(L)
--
--
S Meetyanaik
IND
--
--
R Hanumanthappa
IND
--
--
L Venugopal
IND
--
--
D Pennappa Turuvanur
IND
--
--
C H Narayanaswamy
IND
--
--
Thippeswamy T
IND
--
--
V S Bhutharaja
IND
--
--
Ramesha V
IND
--
--
N. T. Vijayakumar
IND
--
--
Lokesha. M. K.
IND
--
--
L Rangappa (Rtd.Ddpi)
INC
--
--
B N Chandrappa
