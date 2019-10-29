Take the pledge to vote

Chitragupta Puja 2019: Significance, Time and Puja Vidhi

On the third day, after Diwali celebrations, in the Kayastha community, a special worship ceremony is organized in the honour of Lord Chitragupta. This year, Chitragupta Puja falls with Bhaidooj on October 29.

October 29, 2019
Chitragupta Puja 2019: Significance, Time and Puja Vidhi
October is the month of festivities in India. After Navratri, Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj comes Chitragupta Puja. On the third day, after Diwali celebrations, in the Kayastha community, a special worship ceremony is organized in the honour of Lord Chitragupta.

Lord Chitragupta is considered to be the God of Justice. According to Free Press Journal, Lord Chitragupta has been mentioned in many Hindu religious texts, including the Padya Purana, Skanda Purana, Brahmapurana, Yamasamhita, and Yajnavalkya Smriti. It is believed that Lord Chitragupta is the Hindu god who is assigned with the task of keeping complete records of actions of human beings on the earth.

Chitragupta Puja is celebrated with utmost fervour and devotion by Hindus. The puja is conducted to please and worship Lord Chitragupta.

To celebrate Chitragupta Puja, here is all that you need to know.

Chitragupta Puja 2019 Muhurat: This year, Chitragupta Puja falls with Bhaidooj on October 29. The auspicious time for this is: Morning 03: 50 (29 October) to Morning 03:50 (30 October) Afternoon 01:10 to 03:26

Chitragupta Puja 2019 Vidhi: On the day of the celebration, one must bath and get dressed in clean clothes. After that, it is essential to make a chok or traditional rangoli in the East direction where the idol of Lord Chitragupta must be placed. Then adorn the idol with tika and rice grains. Light a diya and offer sweets and flowers to the Lord.

It is important to keep a pen and diary during the Puja. This is because to complete the puja, one must write ‘Shree Ganeshay Namah’ 11 times and then write ‘Om Chitraguptahay Namah’ 11 times. With the final prayers to the Lord, the puja concludes ceremoniously.

